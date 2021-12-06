Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Mahesh Babu Full Episode Leaked Online, Free For Download

On Sunday, December 5, the much-anticipated episode of Evaru Meelo Koteewarulu starring Mahesh Babu aired. Fans of the two stalwarts couldn't stop raving over their special bonding after the programme, as predicted. The special episode's highlights were the duo's amusing banter and Mahesh's spontaneity.

The episode was leaked on infamous websites such as Telegram, Tamilrockers, and Movierulz within hours of its release, and in high definition quality. The episode has leaked at a time when the show is already available on Sun NXT for free.

Returning to the programme, the celebrity stated that he was pleased to be a part of EMK since he felt more at ease with Jr NTR. He revealed, "I have never been a part of a game reality show. But, since it is you, like I said, just for you because I am very very comfortable with you off-set as well. And it is really nice being here and looking forward. This is one of my favourite shows. I grew up watching this. It's an iconic show, and I am really proud that you are hosting this show. Really, really proud."

Jr NTR also reminisced about the previous time he shared a stage with Mahesh for the latter's pre-release function for Bharat Ane Nenu, which grabbed news for all the obvious reasons.

Mahesh earned a stunning Rs 25 lakh after his appearance in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which he contributed to his charity organisation, according to sources. Notably, he utilised a friend's lifeline phone to call director Koratala Siva (through a video call).

The latest season of EMK has concluded with Mahesh Babu's episode. Apart from the superstar, the infotainment show included Tollywood stars like Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Devi Sri Prasad, SS Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva.