Evariki Thala Vanchadu First Day Collection Prediction

Bollywood actor Suriya is returning to the silver screen after a gap of two years with the movie Evariki Thala Vanchadu. The film has created much hype amongst the audience, thanks to the film's trailer and songs. Just a day left for Suriya's Evariki Thala Vanchadu to open in theatres.

This is the first Suriya film to have a theatrical release after the pandemic. Earlier, Suriya had opted for digital screening of his movies Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru over a spike in COVID cases. Suriya could be excited as well as nervous about Evariki Thala Vanchadu release.

Suriya's Evariki Thala Vanchadu tickets are selling like hotcakes in Telugu states. Looking at the booking occupancy, Suriya's Evariki Thala Vanchadu (telugu version) is expected to fetch Rs 3 cr at the box office. Suriya's ET will easily collect more than Rs 8 cr on the opening day at the Chennai box office.

Apart from Suriya, the film has an ensemble cast including, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Vela Ramamoorthy, Devadarshini and among others. The film is written and directed by Pandiraj, the film will hit the theatres on March 10.