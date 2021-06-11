Ek Mini Katha Reaps Good Profits For Amazon Prime Video

Young actor Santosh Shoban is basking in the success of his recent movie ‘Ek Mini Katha’, as it got a good viewership on Amazon Prime Video. The film was produced by UV creations. According to trusted sources, the film was made on a budget of Rs 2.5 cr and Amazon seems to have earned a whopping Rs 9 cr.

Looks like Ek Mini Katha brought huge returns for the filmmakers. UV creations is run by Prabhas and his cousin brothers, they are producing all medium budget films with an intention to encourage aspiring actors.

On the career front, Santosh Shoban has signed a new film with director Maruthi. Mehreen has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Director Maruthi is planning to complete the film's shoot within 30 days.. More details about the film are awaited.