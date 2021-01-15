Eeswaran First Day Collection: Silambarasan Movie Off To A Flying Start At Box Office

Actor Simbu could be on cloud nine as his recent outing 'Eeswaran' is gathering positive reviews from several quarters. Prior to the release, the film teaser and trailer has grabbed the audience attention. Many of the movie buffs were thought to watch the movie on the first day especially his fans. The film is getting a fantastic response by the audience on social media.

If you are waiting to know the Eeswaran business on day 1, then you landed on the right page. According to the sources, Simbu's Eeswaran Tamil Nadu rights bought by TG films Siva for a whopping amount of Rs 7.5 cr. The film has managed to collect Rs 3 cr gross on the first day at the box office. If the movie fetches another 12 to 13 cr then Eeswaran will become a blockbuster hit of this year.

Music by S Thaman, the Pongal released film also features veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles. Eeswaran is backed by KV Durai’s D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.