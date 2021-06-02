Ee Single Chinnode Song From Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Is Out

Talented young hero Vishwak Sen has good following among young audiences. In fact, he is choosing films which will appeal largely to youngsters. Paagal is his next release and buzz around the film is quite high. Today, the makers have unveiled Ee Single Chinnode song from the film.

As the lyrics suggest, Ee Single Chinnode New Love Lo Fresh Ga Paddade, the protagonist falls in love with different girls and every time, he feels the freshness of being in love.

Vishwak can be seen in romantic relationships with Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha. The song composed by Radhan sounds peppy, while Benny Dayal’s vocals are energetic and lyrics by Krishna Kanth are catchy.

Interestingly, Vishwak Sen showcases his dancing skills for the first time in the song for which choreography is by Vijay Binni.

Billed to be a magical love story, Paagal is directed by Naressh Kuppili. Dil Raju is presenting the film which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media.

Nivetha Pethuraj is the other heroine in the film and her character is named Theera.