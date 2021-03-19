Ee Maya Lo Song From Santosh Shoban's Ek Mini Katha Released

Santosh Shoban who rose to fame with the movie Paper Boy will soon be returning to silver screens with his upcoming movie Ek Mini Katha. Looks like the makers of the movie have started promoting the film. As a part of the movie promotions, the makers of Ek Mini Katha have unleased a lyrical video titled 'Ee Maya Lo' from the film. The song showcases the beautiful relationship between lead actors.

Ek Mini Katha is directed by Karthik Rapolu and is backed by UV Creations. Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri, Posani Krishna Murali will also appear in key roles. Kavya Thapar will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres sometime in summer of 2021.