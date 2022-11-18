ED Raids Puri Jagannadh, Charme Over Liger Issue

Looks like there is no rest for Director Puri Jagannadh because of his last outing Liger. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Last month, Puri Jagannadh requested Telangana Police to give protection for his family as Liger distributors decided to do a protest at his home.

Liger distributors Warangal Sreenu and Shoban Reddy haven't made any step forward to recover the amount of Liger loss. Even before it gets settled, Puri Jagannadh lands into another problem.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) grilled Director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmi Kuar that Telangana Chief Minister KCR family member invested black money in Liger. They have been questioned by ED officials for a couple of hours. More details are awaited at the moment.