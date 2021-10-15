Dussehra Treat: Shiva Rajkumar's First Look From Latest Action Entertainer Is Out !!!

Kannada Superstar Shivarajkumar is one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood. Shivaanna fans fondly calls him as Karunada Chakravarthy. He has been ruling the film industry for few decades. Not long ago, Shiva Rajkumar also appeared in Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the highest-paid hero in Kannada. Shiva Rajkumar is awaiting for the release of much-awaited films- ‘Bajarangi 2’ and another untitled action-romance drama. On the occassion of Dasara, the makers of Telugu-Kannada Bilingual have released the new look of Shivanna. The film willl be directed Raam Dhulipudi. Mehreen Pirzada will be seen playing as the female lead in the film. The makers have completed the first schedule of the film. Shiva Rajkumar will be seen playing the role of an army officer.

Actors Sampath, Nassar and singer-artiste Mangali are also part of the film. The film is being shot in some picturesque locations of Bengaluru, Chikmanglore, Jammu & Kashmir, and the USA. The movie is produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi, Narala Srinivas Reddy. Kudipudi Vijayakumar will be co producer of the film. The music is composed by top music director Charan Raj, who has delivered industry hit Tagaru with ShivaRaj Kumar.

Talking about his upcoming films, Shivanna's 122nd Film Bajarangi 2 is slated for release on 29th of this month. Where as Shiva RajKumar's 123rd is on the verge of completion. Shiva Rajkumar's 124th film Directed by Raam Dulipudi under Balasreeram studio private limited.

He has six projects back to back in pipeline which will go on floors very soon. We have learnt from our sources that Shivaanna fixed a muhurat for his 125th film. Yes, the film is all set to get launch on November 8th under Shivanna own production this year. The makers are expected to announce more details of the film Soon.