Duniya Vijay's Salaga Day 3 Box Office Collections

Salaga third box office collection: Duniya Vijay's movie is rocking at the box office ever since it it theatres three days ago. The movie is the actor's first directorial project.

While Charan Raj's music in the movie is being much talked about, Vijay seems to have made a good start with respect to movie direction.

The movie is produced by KP Srikanth. Sanjana Anand plays the leading lady in the film. Salaga also stars Nagabhushan and Dhananjay also in pivotal roles.

Coming to the movie's box office performance. Salaga is said to have collected Rs 2.3 crore at rhe box office on the third day, as per early estimates. The makers are yet to release the official numbers of Salaga.

