Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam Telugu Trailer Out

When you think of the greatest love stories of all time, there are perhaps a few masterpieces that pop into our head immediately. The classic love stories are full of passion and are so epic that it makes us dream of our own Prince or Princess Charming. Sita Ramam is an ageless love story, not because the story is set in 60s and 80s. The love story looks very fresh and beautiful, for ages to come.

The Telugu theatrical trailer of Sita Ramam shows the crucial events in the epic love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram’s life changes, after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which won’t reach her. After 20 years, Rashmika Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita. There’s some timebound and when they are unable to find her, they choose to find Ram. It’s more difficult than finding Sita. The biggest hurdle is definitely Ram’s superior Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth).

Everything about this love story is so epic and both the journeys- the love story of Ram and Sita in 60s and the search to find them in 80s are so authentic. When you have a perfect team of actors and craftsmen for a film of its enormity, it will turn out to be a memorable and classic love story. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur charmed with their screen presence, wherein the chemistry shared by the two is magical. Rashmika Mandanna’s heroic role and Sumanth’s negative-shaded role are other positive aspects.

Hanu Raghavapudi has once again proved his mettle in making beautiful love stories. PS Vinod’s cinematography deserves special mention, wherein Vishal Chandrashekhar’s re-recording work is phenomenal. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao wins brownie points for narrating the story of two different timelines in an easily comprehensible manner. Visuals look like a paint of a great artist, thanks to the grand production design of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Sita Ramam will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on August 5th.