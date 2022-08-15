Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam Sets US Box Office On Fire

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam had recorded a rare feat at the US Box Office Winning hearts of the audience across the globe, the movie has collected a sensational One Million Dollars gross with the Pre-sales on Sunday.

After the sensational first week run, the movie is performing exceptionally well in the domestic and overseas markets.

Despite the competition from the new releases, the movie had a sensational second weekend run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. The Saturday number are excellent and Sunday's are looking even better.

Audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections.