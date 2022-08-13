Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam First Week Box Office Collections

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam has ended its first week run at the box office on a glorious note. Winning hearts of the audience across the globe, the movie has collected a remarkable 40 Crore plus gross in the first week of its release.

After the sensational first weekend run, the movie did not drop even a bit in the working days. Along with Multiplexes and A centers, the movie also performed very well in the B and C centers.

Trade experts expect the movie to have an extended run at the box office. There is no stopping for the movie any sooner. They are not worried about the competition coming up with week as the word of mouth is Super positive.

US Box Office has also registered stunning numbers in the first week. The total of the film has gone over $850K. We will see the movie entering the coveted One Million Dollars club this weekend.

Audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections.