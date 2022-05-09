Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam First Single Lyrical Out

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is readying a fascinating love story which is set in the backdrop of war. Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur are playing Rama and Sita in the film titled Sita Ramam. The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies

The first single of this movie that is out now is going to be with music lovers forever. The song composed by Vishal Chandrashekar is now up for grabs. Anantha Sriram described the enchanting love story in an appealing manner with his lyrics, while SP Charan and Ramya Behara sung the song expressively.Bringing back memories of a vintage Ilayaraja-SPB musical, this is a soothing melody that will instantly appeal to it’s listeners making them play the song on loop.

The song is a visual feast and the chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal is another striking element. This song has set the bar high for the remaining songs of the album.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna playing a very special and significant role as Afreen.

PS Vinod is the cinematographer for Sita Ramam being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others.

