Dulquer Salmaan Sita Ramam's First Weekend Box Office Collections

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam is winning hearts of the audience across the globe. After extreme positive word of mouth on the opening day, the movie had started upward trend. It's second day collections are more than the first day's and it had a fantastic outing on Sunday - the Best of all days so far. The movie has grossed a whopping 25 Crore Gross across the globe.

The movie reported Housefulls in all areas on Saturday and Sunday and extra theaters were added in many areas. Along with Multiplexes and A centers, the movie also performed very well in the B and C centers this weekend. The Monday bookings are also very bright.

Trade experts expect the movie to have an extended run at the box office. There are eight holidays in next two weeks which will help the audience big time.

At the US Box Office, the movie is putting up a strong show. It has crossed the $600K with its Monday Pre-sales. The weekend collections of the movie in the United States is the best performance among all Indian films in recent times. Trade Pandits expect the movie to enter the coveted One Million Dollars club soon.

Audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections.