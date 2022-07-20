Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur Danced In Live For Kanunna Kalyanam

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is releasing on August 5th. The two songs and a teaser released already have got a humongous response. The third song, Kanunna Kalyanam - a beautiful melody was released at an event in Hyderabad's Mallareddy Women's College.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Tharun Bhascker participated in this event. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal danced together on stage for this song and entertained the audience.

Speaking at the event, Dulquer said, "This is the first time in my career that I have done a beautiful song like Kanunna Kalyanam. We shot very beautifully in the snow of Kashmir and traditional costumes. This is the most romantic and visual wonder song. This is my favorite song. It is a pleasure to release this song in your presence. This is the first time I got to see so many students in one place. See you all at the theater on August 5th".

Mrunal Thakur who is making her Telugu debut with this film said, "Sita Ramam is a beautiful love story. Kanunna Kalyanam is my favorite song. We shot this song very grandly. The movie is amazing. Everyone should watch the movie in the theater on August 5th".