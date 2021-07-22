DSP On Board Sharwanand-Rashmika's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s wholesome family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’s shooting commenced recently. Tollywood’s leading actress Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine in the film being helmed by talented director Tirumala Kishore, while Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing it on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Latest update is Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad comes on board to score music for the film. Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu has significance for music, thus the makers have zeroed in the top music director. DSP’s music will surely be a big benefit for the film.

“Team #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu welcomes the musical magician Rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board @ImSharwanand @iamRashmika @DirKishoreOffl @sujithsarang ,” tweeted production house.

“Super Happy to have @ThisIsDSP garu on board #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu ,” wrote Sharwanand.

DSP replied, “ThankU Dear Brother @ImSharwanand . Script narrated by Dear @DirKishoreOffl sir Is Hilarious, Entertaining , Romantic & Touching !! Lets ROCK this one !!! #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu @iamRashmika @sujithsarang @SLVCinemasOffl .”

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with actress Rashmika, director Tirumala Kishore and music director DSP. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

The team is presently filming important scenes on the lead pair and others. Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna has got a meaty role in the movie which will be a tribute to women.

Many noted actors will play crucial roles in the movie.

Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

Cinematography: Sujith Sarang

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Art Director: AS Prakash

Choreographer: Dinesh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar