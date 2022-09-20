Every week a set of films release in Telugu and other languages. Some of the films do well at the box office.

It depends on the talk of the film. Last week, three films hit theatres—Sudheer Babu's Aa Ammayi GurinchiMeeku Cheppali, Kiran Abbavaram's Nenu Meeku Baga Kaavalasinavaadini and Regina's Saakini Daakini.

All three films got poor reviews from critics and fans alike.

The opening collections of the three films are not impressive. The films are getting washed out from theatres. Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham and Karthikeya 2 are doing decent business at the ticket windows.

There was no proper business at the ticket window from films released last week.

Hence, it seems to be a dry week for Tollywood films. Let's wait and see which film is going to put the box office on fire. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Nominations: These Contestants in Danger Zone

