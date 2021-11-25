Drushyam 2 Movie Leaked For Free Download

Drushyam 2 is a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014). It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie is produced by D. Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor, and Rajkumar Sethupathi. The film stars Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from the first part, with Sampath Raj and Poorna playing new roles. The story takes place six years after the events of Drushyam.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 25, 2021. Netizens say that Drushyam Part 2 is more thrilling than Part 1. The movie is getting a mixed response from the audience. Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that Venkatesh's Drushyam 2 has been on piracy websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other pirate websites for free HD download. Venkatesh's Drushyam 2 has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do watch Drushyam 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime for the best experience. Also, report piracy to the anti-piracy cell or tweet to the movie team.