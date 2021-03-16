Drishyam 2: The Resumption, or simply Drishyam 2 is a Malayalam language drama thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. It is a sequel to 'Drishyam' which released in 2013. Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil acted in the lead roles. After six years of Drishyam 1, the sequel to it was released. The movie got a good response from all the corners.

Tollywood top director, SS Rajamouli sang praises for the director, Jeethu Joseph. In the WhatsApp message, Rajamouli said that he has watched Drishyam 2. His message reads, "The film Drishyam 2 lingered so much in my thoughts that I went back to watch drishyam first part...(I only watched drishyam in Telugu when it released). I must say the direction, screenplay, editing, acting... every craft is truly amazing.. but the writing is really something else...It is world standard, the first part itself is a masterpiece.. for the second one... to come up with a stroy line that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance... hoping to see many more masterpieces from you..." Jeethu Joseph thanked Rajamouli and said that this compliment made his day. Here is the Insta post.

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli is busy with his upcoming movie, RRR. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles. Yesterday, on the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers have released the first look poster of Sita from the film.