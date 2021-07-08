Dr YSR Was Messiah of The Poor: Manchu Mohan Babu Pays Tributes

Today is the birth anniversary of Andhra Pradesh's most loved politician and a people's leader, the messiah of the poor, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Several events have been organised across the state to mark the event. Many politicians, film personalities and fans have remembered the departed soul on the great leader's birth anniversary on Thursday. People have hailed his services to the poor.

Celebrities have paid rich tributes to their beloved Rajanna on social media.

‘Friendly, diplomatic, a man of words, the God of the poor was my brother-in-law, YSR. Today is Rajasekhara Reddy's birthday. I want his blessings to be on our family and Telugu people no matter in which world he is. I hope his soul is at peace,” senior Tollywood actor actor Manchu Mohanbabu tweeted.

స్నేహశీలీ, రాజఠీవి, రాజకీయ దురంధరుడు, మాట తప్పడు మడమ తిప్పడు అన్న మాటకు నిలువెత్తు నిదర్శనం,పేద ప్రజల దైవం మా బావగారైన వై.ఎస్. రాజశేఖర రెడ్డి గారి పుట్టినరోజు నేడు. బావగారు ఏ లోకంలో ఉన్నా ఆయనకు ఆత్మశాంతి కలగాలని ఆయన దీవెనలు మా కుటుంబానికి, తెలుగు ప్రజలకి ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/ltfHHWrlYd — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) July 8, 2021

Leading producer, actor Bandla Ganesh, writer Kona Venkat and director Gopichand Malineni too took to Twitter to pay homage to Dr YSR.

Dr. Y.S.R 🙏

A legendary leader who became immortal with his services to the people through various innovative schemes and welfare programs. Let’s remember him on his Birth Anniversary 🙏#YSRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/mGQ0cFYXpH — Kona Venkat (@konavenkat99) July 8, 2021