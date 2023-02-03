Doyen of Telugu Cinema K Viswanath No More 

Legendary Telugu filmmaker K. Viswanath passed away due to age-related health issues in Hyderabad. He was 92. The Telugu film industry has woken up to the shocking news passing away of K Viswanath.

Viswanath began his career as an audiographer for Vauhini Studios in Madras. After a short stint as a sound engineer, he began his filmmaking career under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao and eventually went on to work as an assistant director on 1951 Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi.

Viswanath made his directorial debut with the 1965 film Aatma Gowravam, he also won the Nandi award for it. Many celebs are mourning the death of K Viswanath. There is no official information about K Viswanath's last rites, will be informed soon.