Double Promotions, No Collections at Box Office

One cannot deny the fact that most of the recently released films like Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Adivi Sesh's Major, and Venkatesh's F3 did decent business at the box office. During the time of Covid, filmmakers waited with bated breath for theatres to open. Unfortunately, the theatrical business of the film is not the same as it used to be before Covid.

Most of the moviebuffs have adapted to a new style of watching movies. They enjoy even big-ticket films from the comfort of their homes. People prefer watching movies on OTT rather than rush to theatres, paying exorbitant amount on tickets and snacks. The makers of F3 and Major decided not to hike ticket prices, yet the audience is still not walking into theatres to watch movies. If you look at Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Major, F3 and a few other movies that earned positive reviews, the film's collections saw a dip right after 3 days (from Monday).

Gone are the days when filmmakers waited for 100 days of theatrical run to celebrates. The makers are holding success meets and thank you meets to promote the films after the film's release. Now, what's the point of makers promoting the film after their release? The makers are doing double promotions with hardly any collections. Honestly, the post promotions of the film seem to be a wasted effort as they don't fetch any kind of profits for the film. And no movie's buzz picks up overnight because of promotions.

It remains to be seen how the producers of Tollywood will change their post-theatrical promotions strategy. When will realize the fact that they can't earn profits unless the film has strong content.

By: Sarah Justin