Buzz: Double Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4!

In the Saturday's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episode, Akkineni Nagarjuna and the contestants paid tributes to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday.

Nagarjuna appreciated the contestants for performing well in the Humans vs Robots task. He even honoured the contestants Abhijeet, Avinash and Gangavva with medals for doing great in the task. Later, Nagarjuna announced that Lasya Manjunath and Monal are in the safe zone and they escaped eviction this week.

The other five contestants who are still in the nomination list are Devi Nagavalli, Ariyanna, Harika, Mehaboob and Kumar Sai. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be eliminated this week. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is likely to have double elimination in tonight's episode. It is being said widely on social media that Mehaboob Dilse has been eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, murmurs are doing rounds that TV9 Devi Nagavalli also got eliminated from the show. But, it is going to be a fake elimination. Reports say that there is going to be a twist in Devi Nagavalli's elimination, she might be staying in the secret room for a while. Devi Nagavalli is one of the strongest contestants in the show and she has the potential to survive for a long time in the house. We are not saying, netizens are highly talking about her on social media. If it is single elimination then Mehaboob will say goodbye to the show and if it is double elimination then Devi Nagavalli might be eliminated.

If you may recall, Nagarjuna did the same thing with Rahul Sipligunj in the previous season-3. It’s a known fact that IPL 2020 has begun and show organizers want to grab all the eyeballs that’s why they are coming up with a new strategy to attract the viewers. Still, it is not clear whether there will be a double or single elimination this week but this piece of news has gone viral on all social media platforms. Let's wait and watch how the show will unfold today. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.