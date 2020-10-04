This week seven contestants have been nominated for eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Lasya Manjunath, Sohail, Kumar Sai, Mehboob, Abhijeet, Harika, and Swathi are in the nomination list. Saturday's episode was quite unexpected, at the end of the show, Nagarjuna announced that Swathi has been eliminated from the show.

This came as a shock to not only her fans but also the show lovers. Swathi entered the house after three weeks of the show as a wild card contestant. According to the latest reports, Swathi has got a few votes that’s why she has been evicted from the show.

The latest buzz on social media is that there would be a double elimination this weekend. If in case there’s double elimination then Mehboob may step out of the house. Mehboob is the luckiest person among all because he has been nominated for eviction since the beginning of the show.

But, all the four times, Mehboob was survived. If sources are to be believed, Mehboob is believed to enter the safe zone by the end of tonight's episode. And the other contestants like Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Sohail, and Kumar Sai will also be saved. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.