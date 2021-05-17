Double Bonanza For Jr NTR Fans On His Birthday!

It’s been a week since Tollywood Young tiger Jr NTR tested COVID positive and he is under self-isolation at home. Tarak fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for the same ever since they heard that their demigod has contracted the virus.

Tarak fans are a bit upset that the Aravind Sametha actor is still sick as just two days are left for his birthday. As you must be aware, Jr NTR’s gonna celebrate his birthday on 20th of this month. Looks like there will be no celebrations this year as Jr NTR is still unwell.

However, here's a bit of news to cheer up Tarak fans. Rajamouli and RRR film unit are planning to release a new poster of Jr NTR on his birthday to cheer the audience and his fans.

On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers are likely to announce Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s film, which has been in the news for a long time. It is indeed the most awaited collaboration between Tollywood's top hero and top Sandalwood film maker. We are going to witness something on Jr NTR’s birthday. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is yet to finish a few scenes in ‘RRR’, the regular shooting has been halted due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The film is slated for release on July 30, 2020. There’s a possibility of the movie to getting postponed to next year. Watch this space for all the Tollywood updates.