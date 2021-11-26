Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva in Theatres on December 10

'Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva' is the title of an upcoming movie starring Sandeep Pagadala and Navya Raj in the lead. Directed by Ramachandra Ragipindi, the erotic thriller is produced by Dev Maheswaram of Devi Film Factory. 'A Dangerous Family Game' is its tagline. Venky Dhadbajan, TNR, Ravi Varma, Apoorva, Nakshatra, Baby Veeksha, and Master Rithvik Reddy have played key roles. The film will be released in theatres on December 10. Screen Max Pictures is releasing the movie worldwide.

Speaking ahead of the film's release, director Ramachandra Ragipindi said, "It's easy to make a good film with a well-meaning message. But it's hard to make a good film questioning the bad that happens in society. These days, crimes induced by illicit affairs are on the rise. A recent survey stated that seven out of every ten people would like to enter into illicit affairs. Some people end up committing murder if there is an obstacle in their path. 'DIS' touches upon this premise and has been made in a distinct manner away from the style of 'Ee Rojullo', 'Bus Stop', 'Guntur Talkies', and 'RX 100'."

Producer Dev Maheswaram said, "A lot of bold and balanced movies, which deal with a never-seen-before subject, have clicked with the audience. If a film has got the right ingredients, it can become a box office hit even if it competes with big movies."

Sandeep Pagadala and Navya Raj have played the lead roles. Venky Dhadbajan, TNR, Ravi Varma, Apoorva, Nakshatra, Baby Veeksha, and Master Rithvik Reddy have got other important roles.