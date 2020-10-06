Don't Miss The Surprise From Prabhas, Rajamouli

Ace filmmaker Rajamouli and Rebel Star Prabhas are known for their great work Baahubali. Currently, Prabhas and Rajamouli are busy with their respective projects. But, both of them are going to enthrall the audience in the third week of this month. Yes, what you read is absolutely right!

Going into the details, Rajamouli who is busy with the upcoming film ‘RRR’, shared an interesting update about the film. He said that ‘Ramaraju For Bheem’ teaser will be released on the occasion of Komaram Bheem's Birth anniversary which is on October 22nd. After the new update from the makers of RRR, Tarak fans went into a frenzy and thanked Rajamouli for fulfilling their wish. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, Rajamouli was supposed to release the special video on Tarak's birthday but he couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tarak's Komaram Bheem teaser will be out on October 22, 2020.

On the other hand, Prabhas is currently in Italy working for ‘Radhe Shyam’. According to the latest reports, Prabhas is also planning to surprise his fans on his birthday. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas is going to announce his new project or about who is playing the female lead in the movie,‘Adipurush’. Probably, Prabhas might be celebrating his birthday in Italy.

If everything goes as planned, Prabhas' special announcement will be coming on the very next day of the release of Komaram Bheem's teaser. Likewise, Rajamouli and Prabhas will be releasing something for their films in the same week.



