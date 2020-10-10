Jabdarsth Avinash is one of the strong contestants in the ongoing reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Not to mention, he is ruling the Internet ever since he entered the show with his comedy antics.

In a recent episode, Avinash shared one of the heart touching incidents, during the lockdown period. He stated that “ I strongly believe two things in my life one is my parents and audience. I’ll consider my friends also as a family, I can’t separate them. I’m 30 years old, I purchased one house, car because of audience support and constant love. I wouldn’t be here without my parents of audience support, I’m here because of you all. The audience bought me to this stage and I’m always indebted to them.

During lockdown time, I thought to commit suicide. Recently, I purchased a house and the cost of a house every month installment (EMI) is Rs 43,000. During that time, I couldn’t pay my bills. During the same period, my father was suffered with an heart attack and they have kept stents to him. The cost was around Rs 4 lakhs. I paid from my savings which I kept it for home purpose. I was drained out of cash and borrowed of Rs 13 lakhs from others. I did these all for my parents. I want them to be alive and healthy. I ask you all to respect your parents when they are alive. Try to help your friends or colleagues when they are in need especially in these kinds of situations.

Avinash has a decent fan following in Telugu states. They are heaps praising about him on social media. Some of them say Avinash is the best wild card contestant ever. A few people have already predicted that Avinash could be the winner of this season. So far, Avinash is stealing the show with his performance and hope he might reach into top five finalists of this season.