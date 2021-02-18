Do You How Many Times Chiranjeevi Heard The Story Of Uppena?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a god father's to Mega actors and he has introduced many young actors to Tollywood. Now, all the actors are the bankable star in Tollywood be it Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. No doubt, Chiranjeevi will be extra cautious in choosing the scripts because he has been in the film industry for more than a few decades. We are damn sure, Chiranjeevi knows the pulse of the audience. Vaishnav Tej is basking in the success of Uppena. It wouldn't be a crime, if we said that, credit goes to Chiranjeevi.

Yes, what you read is right. Do you know how many times Chiranjeevi heard the story of Uppena? Chiranjeevi heard the same story four times before the film went into floors. Chiranjeevi and whole mega family could be in a happy space that the audience are loving, showering praises on Vaishnav Tej's performance in Uppena. Chiranjeevi is also one of the reasons for Vaishnav Tej's Uppena success.

The film is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners.