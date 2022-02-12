DJ Tillu's Twitter Review

February 11, 2022

KURNOOL: Five people were killed in two different road accidents in Kurnool district on Friday. In the first accident, a car traveling with six people crashed into a lorry parked on the Ulindakonda-Bangalore National Highway. Three people were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured in the accident. The car was traveling from Dharmavaram to Kurnool when the accident took place near Saibaba Temple on the national highway.