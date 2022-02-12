DJ Tillu's Twitter Review
Young actor Siddhu's most awaited movie with least hype, DJ Tillu is all set to hit theatres today. The US Premieres were held last night. The film is directed by debutant Vimal Krishna who co-wrote the story with Siddhu Jonnalagadda.
Strictly avg second half… Nevertheless a hilarious fun ride #DJTillu @Siddu_buoy timing and ease 👌👌
#DJtillu Positive talk Nadusthundi...
Evening Set chesa Prends Tho 😀🤞
Veediki Nachindante Mamulu Vishayam Kadu
Excellent Run Undabothundi🔥 #DJTillu https://t.co/qcQLheLPIM
Entertaining First Half #DJTillu @Siddu_buoy 👍
Decent first half. Senseless entertainer on the lines of Jathi Ratnalu.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda timing kirrakk 😂 #DJTillu
