DJ Tillu First Day Collections Prediction

Young actor Siddu Jonnalagadda is making the headlines for the past few days because of his upcoming film 'DJ Tillu'.

After a long time, Siddu's movie is going to have a grand theatrical release with DJ Tillu. Expectations are riding high on the project as the film's trailer has struck a chord with the audience. Looking at the trailer's response, it is evident that most of the youngsters are waiting for the film's release.

Trade pundits predict that Siddu's DJ Tillu will likely collect Rs 3 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The film's collections will change based on the film's talk.

Neha Shetty is the leading lady and the film is all set to hit the screens on Friday.