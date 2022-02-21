DJ Tillu Creates US Box Office Record

Young sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s latest outing DJ Tillu directed by Vimal Krishna and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments is turning out to be a massive blockbuster for its range. The film where Neha Shetty played the leading lady has attained half a million mark in USA.

Billed to be a wholesome hilarious youthful fun movie, DJ Tillu was released on overseas by Radha Krishna Entertainments. Coming to domestic market, DJ Tillu exceeded all the predictions and is a smashing hit. The movie provided big profits to all the distributors in Telugu states.

DJ Tillu was promoted aggressively before and after the release. The film received unanimous positive reports from all the corners. The film also took the advantage of Valentine’s Day.

