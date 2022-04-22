DJ Tillu Actress' Next With Karthikeya

Young hero Kartikeya & ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty's next directed by debutant Clax shoot begins with pooja ceremony today.

Emerging production house that received the Best Debutant Production House award at SIIMA & AHA Awards, Loukya Entertainments is making this movie as their Production no:3 Ravindra Benerjee(Benny) Muppaneni is producing it while C. Yuvaraj is presenting it.

Kartikeya's wife Lohitha switched on the camera, producer Suryadevara Nagavamsi gave the clap & ‘Uppena’ fame director Buchibabu Sana handed over the script during the Muhurtham Shot.

The insightful concept poster of the movie was released by the makers on the occasion.

Speaking on the same, producer Benny Muppaneni says "It's a different film for Kartikeya till date. The story revolves around a very interesting point & will be a hilarious comedy drama setup in native godavari backdrop. We're aiming to shoot in the locations of East Godavari, West Godavari, Yanam & surroundings. ‘Melody Brahma’ Manisharma is giving music for us. Late Shri Sirivennela Seetharamashastry garu has written his last song in this. More updates will be revealed soon"

Director Clax adds, "It's a Dramedy Genre movie. Everyone wishes to live uniquely & heart fully but the situations won't let them do it. It's a story of a guy who doesn't care about people's judgements on living his life wishfully."

Besides Kartikeya, Neha Shetty movie also stars Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni in crucial roles.