Diwali Helps Manchi Rojulochaie

Maruthi’s films tend to perform particularly well when they arrive during the festival seasons. His latest release, Manchi Rojulochaie is banking on the same. The film was released in theatres during the Diwali season and thanks to the festival release prospect, it is faring well at the box office.

Manchi Rojulochaie is a proper comedy-drama starring Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen in the lead roles. It is loaded with Maruthi-mark situation comedy.

Thanks to rib-tickling comedy and good songs, Manchi Rojulochaie appears to have struck a chord with the family audience this Diwali festival season which is yielding film-rich dividends.

The film revolves around the lead pair, and Ajay Ghosh, who plays a nosy father who tries to intrude into his daughter’s love life. The film was released on the 4th of November, marking Diwali.