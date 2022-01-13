Divorce Best Solution in Such Situations, Says Chaitanya Akkineni

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is trending on all social media platforms. Currently, Naga Chaitanya is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. He is all set to appear in Bangarraju in which he will share screen space with his father Nagarjuna.

During the movie promotions, Naga Chaitanya was asked how he overcame the hard days, Naga Chaitanya said, “It is ok to be separated. It was a mutual decision made for individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation.”

Last year, his statement had read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Back to Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju, the film is directed by Kalyan Krishna. Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna will appear in prominent roles.