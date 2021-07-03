Divi Vadthya's Silaka Mukku Dana Telangana Folk Song Is Out

Young actress Divi Vadthya of Bigg Boss fame has been in the news for one reason or the other. Now, she has released a video song Silaka Mukku Dana by Nivriti Vibes on Youtube. It is a Telangana folk number and the song has been penned by Kasarala Shyam and rendered by Harika Narayan.

Silaka Mukku Dana is a foot-tapping song and Divi has stolen the hearts of the audience with her facial expression in the just released song.

Sekhar Master has directed and choreographed this music video and he has done a fabulous job. Madeen SK's music is fab. With everything about the music video, right from the song selection to the Divi's hot and tantalizing moves, Silaka Mukku Dana will be the music video of the season.