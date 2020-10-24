Divi Vadthya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4 House!

Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the TV reality show is garnering a lot of attention across the nation. Akkineni Nagarjuna is seen as the most popular host to have anchored this programme. Bigg Boss contestants are being trolled by the audience for their misbehavior with other housemates and talking about the personal matters of the other members. The elimination round likely in the weekend is pushing the stakes as to who will be eliminated.

Among the six housemates who are nominated this time to be eliminated, Divi seems to top the list. Show viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will face elimination this weekend. According to reliable sources, Divi Vadthya is all set to leave the house in Sunday’s episode.

According to the latest reports, Divi Vadthya is getting eliminated from the house as she got fewer votes compared to other housemates. Many of the audience are expected her to see in the top five finalists of this season. Unexpectedly, She will be leaving the house in the Sunday episode. Divi fans didn’t expect her elimination and it came as a huge disappointment to her fans. She is a very straight forward and bold person in the house.

If you are looking for Sunday episode, then this piece of news is for you. Samantha is stepping into the shoes of Nagarjuna as he is unavailable due to his film shoot near Manali. Samantha will be the host for the Sunday episode. The elimination episode will be telecast in tomorrow's episode.