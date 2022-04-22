Disney Pixar Unveils trailer of Lightyear

The official trailer of the much awaited animated film - Lightyear is out!!!! The upcoming sci-fi adventure is about Buzz Lightyear, the film presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans, becoming an iconic figure. It is this epic story that led to the creation of the toy from the Toy Story franchise that everyone now knows and loves.

The movie follows the life of a space ranger who is stranded in a hostile planet. He is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and a robot to find his way back home.

The film features the voice of Chris Evans, Uzo Abuda, Peter Sohn. The movie is set to release on June 17, 2022 in your nearest theatres.