Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli a Psychological Thriller

Adding another nail-biting thriller to its arsenal, Disney+ Hotstar brings a world class edge-of-the-seat movie Cuttputlli. Starring the ever-charming and talented Akshay Kumar, this spine-chilling thriller will see the superstar donning a new role. Riddled with secrets and an incredible journey of intercepting a serial killer’s psychology; the movie presents a mind-boggling whodunnit set produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh and Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, This Pooja Entertainment production will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “With Cuttputlli, we are bringing an exciting thriller headlined by one of India’s beloved actors, Akshay Kumar. We are delighted to collaborate with Pooja Entertainment and the talented actor in a psychological thriller that hopefully keeps them hooked.”

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar said,“I have always believed in re-inventing myself and disrupting what’s already done. Khiladi was a special movie for me in more ways than one - A thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies. All these years I kept seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable. And Cuttputlli came my way and totally ‘thrilled’ me ! It has been a delight to work with Pooja entertainment and Ranjit yet again. I want this film to be watched by a large audience across the globe; hence I have chosen a streaming platform like Disney + Hotstar to showcase Cuttputlli.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring a big-ticket film like Cuttputlli starring the supremely talented Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. We look forward to bringing this wonderfully crafted thriller to a large audience through this collaboration.”

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shared “It's been an absolute pleasure working with Akshay Sir again. Cuttputlli- a unique nail biting psychological thriller will bring to the audiences a whole new avatar of the actor. We are so thrilled to partner with Disney + Hotstar and bring this cinematic experience to the Disney viewers across the Globe''.

