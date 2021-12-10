Disney+ Hotstar First Telugu Special Parampara Teaser Out

Disney+ Hotstar unveils the magnetic characters of its first-ever Telugu Hotstar Specials series Parampara directed by Krishna Vijay L, starring superstars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar, among others



~Produced by Arka Mediaworks Production, Parampara brings the story of generational bad blood and competition, starring a talented cast including actors Naveen Chandra, Ishan and Akanksha Singh alongside superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar headline the masterpiece ~

Disney+ Hotstar is proud to release the teaser of its first-ever Hotstar Telugu Special Parampara, directed by the immensely popular filmmaker Krishna Vijay L. Headlining the cast in this first of its kind series are the superstars of India actors Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar alongside supremely talented young talent comprising Naveen Chandra, Ishan and Aakanksha Singh. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Mediaworks Production, Parampara is based on familial infighting and generational bad blood and brings forth emotions loaded in an action-packed series. Parampara is coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.



Talking about this first of its kind series with a power-packed ensemble cast, director Krishna Vijay L said, “Parampara is a passionate project and a format I was eager to experiment with a story so well written, bringing together a ravishing ensemble cast including big guns like actors Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar. Telugu audiences love family drama and action; with this series have brought the two genres together to build out a story that is gripping and heart-wrenching in parts. I am excited that it’s found a platform like Disney+ Hotstar and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to our humble offering.”

Actor Sarath Kumar plays the role of Naidu, a powerful player in Vizag. His dream is to see his son take over as the political and business successor. He enjoys the infamous title of being the dubious, untrustworthy man of Vizag; a man who cares only about the end and will do anything for his needs to be met.



Actor Jagapathi Babu plays the role of Mohan Rao, Naidu’s foster brother. Loyal to his brother, Naidu, he chooses him over his own son. Mohan Rao was meant to be Verrnaidu’s political successor but was tricked by his own brother.



Actor Ishan plays the role of Suresh, Naidus’ son. Suresh’s life revolves around his father’s constant approval. He isn’t a naturally competitive person, but constantly faced with complicated circumstances, he has trained himself to act in an opposing manner.



Actor Naveen Chandra plays the role of Gopi, Mohan Rao’s son. Gopi’s grey morals give him the edge of manoeuvring those around him to his benefit. He wishes to be successful in politics and wants his father Mohan Roa to make an identity of his own.



Actor Akanksha Singh plays the role of Rachana, Suresh’s partner. She’s been engaged to Suresh since childhood and gets drawn into dirty politics. She ends up being the pawn to Gopi and Suresh’s games but decides to break free.



