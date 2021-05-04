Disha Patani in Mahesh Babu Movie?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to collaborate the third time for a new project after Athadu and Khaleja. Recently, they confirmed about their collaboration and the film is all set to go on floors, shortly.

Latest news we hear is that the makers of the movie are scouting for a well-established actress to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. If reports are anything to go by, the makers are looking for a fresh face and they are eyeing a Bollywood actress. We have learnt from reliable sources that Disha Patani is likely to work with Mahesh Babu in the film.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the news at the moment from the maker's end. If this this rumour turns true, then Disha Patani will make a comeback into Tollywood after a long gap. She was last seen in Loafer alongside Varun Tej but the film received lukewarm response at the box office.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is occupied with Sarkaru Vaari Pata which is nearing completion. The film is slated for release early next year. Disha Patani is awaiting the release of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ which is set for a massive release on May 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.