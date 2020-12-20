Dirty Hari Garners Record Views On Its Opening Day In Friday Movies App

With movie theaters remaining shut, various OTT and ATT platforms have surfaced on the internet with predominantly cater to digital audience. Incidentally, Dirty Hari, directed by MS Raju released on Friday Movies ATT platform on December 18th. Billed to be a suspense drama, this film has Sravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. The bold romantic drama filled with suspense is now garnering a positive response from the audience. Dirty Hari recorded 91818 views on Friday Movies platform in a span of 24 hours starting from 6 PM, December 18th to 6 PM, December 19th. This is a record of sorts.

Friday Movies offers you the facility to watch the film any number of times in the span of 24 hours once you acquire a ticket on the platform. Even your friends and family can watch the movie on your ticket. What's more? You can stream movies on this platform through your mobile phone, computer, laptop, tablet, etc. Reportedly, a total of 25,000 people opened the platform at once when the film was released and that resulted in a technical glitch. The technical team took care of the issue later and the number of visitors has been on a rise ever since. The director and producer said they are confident that the film will gather more views in the days to come. Guduru Satish Babu, and Guduru Sai Puneeth produced the film while Mark S Robin composed the music. MS Raju infused bold scenes, suspense and thrilling elements into the film and his gripping narration is attracting the audience.

Lead cast:

Sravan Reddy, Simrat Kaur, Ruhani Sharma, Surekha Vani, etc.

Technical team:

Director: MS Raju

Producers: Guduru Satish Babu, Guduru Sai Puneeth

Music: Mark S Robin