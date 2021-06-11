Director VV Vinayak's Cameo In Pawan's Film

Mega Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are working together in the remake of Malayalam hit ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. Rumors are flying thick and fast in tollywood circles that Director V V Vinayak has been roped in to play a key role in the film. He is set to appear in meatier role, as per reports.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi who is bankrolling the multi-starrer under Sithara Entertainments banner. Sagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame is helming the film. Ace director Trivikram has been roped in to pen the screenplay and dialogues.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the movie also features Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji and Narra Srinu in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan will soon resume the shoot of the film as soon as the government grants permission for the film’s shoot.