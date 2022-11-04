Director VV Vinayak Unveils Hello Meera Trailer

Director Kakarla Srinivas is coming up with an experimental film Hello Meera with a single character. Director Harish Shankar launched the teaser of the movie which received a terrific response from all sections. Today, dynamic director VV Vinayak unveiled the theatrical trailer of the movie and wished the team all the luck.

The trailer shows Gargeyi Yellapragada who played the role of Meera on her way home, after completing her wedding shopping. However, a series of incidents throws her into a tricky situation. There is a guy who attempts suicide and he mentions her name in the suicide letter. While the police inform her to examine, everyone, including her parents blame her in the matter. Finally, she decides to take her life.

Director Srinivas must be appreciated for choosing such a unique subject and narrating it in a riveting manner. The trailer assures the movie is going to be a nail-biting thriller with twists and turns in the story-telling. Gargeyi Yellapragada has done a superb job.

Prashanth Koppineedi handled the cinematography and the visuals look grand. S Chinna set a perfect mood for the thriller with his superb background score.

This experimental film is being made under Lumiere Cinema. Dr. Lakshmana Rao Dikkala, Varaprasadarao Dumpala and Padma Kakarla produced the movie, while Jeevan Kakarla is presenting it. Tirumala M Tirupati is the Production Designer, whereas Katri Mallesh, and M Rambabu [Chennai] are the Production Managers. Rambabu Medikonda is the editor.

Kakarla Srinivas is making this movie based on his experience of working as a co-director for many movies with the legendary director Sri. Bapu.

Currently, the post-production work of this movie has reached its final stage. The makers are planning a grand release for the movie.