Director Vamsy Makes A Comeback!

Veteran filmmaker Vamsy is currently busy working on an exciting film. The director is now planning to launch his next film. By the end of the year, he might come up with the announcement on the same. It's been a while that we came across a project from the director.

Meanwhile, the latest reports reveal to us that music director Anup Rubens is going to be a part of the film. Vamsy's films usually will be high on music and the director feels that Anup will help him recreate the magic that he achieved with Ilaiyaraaja and Chakri.

The details of the cast and crew are currently kept under wraps. The complete details of the film and the official announcement will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.