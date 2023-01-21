Director Shashikanth Wins Praises For His Work In Debut Film Top Gear

Shashikanth made his directorial debut with the recent release Top Gear with young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar. The movie received a good response for its unique story, engaging narration, and stylish taking. There were many thrills, twists, and turns in the storytelling.

Though it’s his maiden movie as a director, Shashikanth has won praise for his work. He indeed has become the talk of the industry. The director proved his skills both as a writer and filmmaker.

Talks are on for Shashikanth’s next and the director is presently working on the script for the same. The director will next be working with a noted star and it will be made on much bigger scale.

More details of the movie will be revealed soon.