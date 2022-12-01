Director Maruthi To Launch Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear Teaser, Check Date

The makers of Top Gear starring young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar began musical promotions of the movie on a chartbuster note with the first single Vennela Vennela composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and sung by the most happening singer Sid Sriram received a thumping response. Delighted with the response, the team is moving onto next promotional activity.

The film’s teaser will be unveiled on December 3rd. Star director Maruthi will be launching the teaser of the movie on December 3rd at 11AM. The announcement has been made through intense poster where Aadi will be seen aiming the gun at someone with ferocity in his face.

The film directed by K Shashikanth stars Riya Suman playing the leading lady. Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film, while K. V. Sridhar Reddy is producing it under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.

Billed to be a pucca action entertainer laced with thrilling elements, Top Gear is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 30th.