Director Koratala Siva Launched Theatrical Trailer Of Sree Vishnu & Matinee Entertainment’s Arjuna Phalguna

Young and promising hero Sree Vishnu is coming up with his action entertainer Arjuna Phalguna being produced by Tollywood’s popular production house Matinee Entertainment which is known for making different genre films and also for promoting their movies vigorously. Arjuna Phalguna will be coming to entertain us in theatres from 31st of this month.

Blockbuster director Koratala Siva who is making Acharya with megastar Chiranjeevi and mega power star Ram Charan under Matinee Entertainment has launched theatrical trailer of Arjuna Phalguna.

Going by the trailer, the film tells the story of a happy go lucky guy played by Sree Vishnu and his friends who complete graduation and take a break. His girlfriend Amritha Aiyer who is a village volunteer joins the batch. Big fans of young tiger NTR, they introduce themselves with names of the star’s names. However, things go upside down, after an incident. What happened to them? Who’s chasing them and why? To know answers for these questions we need to watch the movie in theatres.

Teja Marni has come up with a commercial subject and narrated it in an engaging manner. The trailer indeed promises to give a thrilling experience in theatres. Sree Vishnu is at his usual best and Amritha played her part appropriately. Subbaraju is cool.

Jagadeesh Cheekati’s cinematography is top-notch, while Priyadarshan Balasubramanian’s background score complements the visuals. Production values of Matinee Entertainment are first class.

Story and screenplay for the film is by director Teja Marni himself, while dialogues are provided by Sudheer Varma P. Jagadeesh Cheekati is the cinematographer. Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are bankrolling the project, while N M Pasha is the co-producer.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Amritha Aiyer, Senior Naresh, Sivaji Raja, Subba Raju, Devi Prasad, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Raj Kumar Chowdary (Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame), Chaitanya (Middle class Melodies fame) and others.

Technical Crew:

Producers: Niranjan Reddy, Anvesh Reddy

Co-Producer: N M Pasha

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Teja Marni

Dialogue Writer: Sudheer Varma .P

Cinematography: Jagadeesh Cheekati

Art Director: Gandhi Nadikudikar

Action: Ram Sunkara

Music Director: Priyadarshan Balasubramanian

Lyrics: Chaitanya Prasad

Publicity Design: Anil & Bhanu

PRO: Vamsi-Sekhar

Costume Designer: Prasanna Varma Danthuluri