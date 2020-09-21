Director Indraganti To Wait For Some More Time!

Nani's "V" made great noise on the release day, 5th September with OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. But the reviews for the film haven't been excellent and feedback from audiences hasn't been great too.

Dil Raju made good profits from the big deals by selling off the money and this matter got more traction than the actual quality of the film like the filmmaker, director Indraganti Mohan Krishna hoped for.

Movie might have recovered costs but it did not do any good for the director. He hoped to get into big league with a paradigm shift in his market post "V". But his efforts did not receive positive feedback.

His style of action looked good but not inspiring enough for others to try subjects in same genre with him. The sources from TFI say that the director is waiting for hero Naga Chaitanya's decision over their collaboration.

Also, producer Dil Raju has asked the director to go for his style entertainer something close to Antha Chemma rather than action film immediately, say sources. Hence, the director's wait to get into action league continues, suggest buzz from TFI circles.

On the other hand, Sudheer Babu's looks have impressed several makers and he might get new offers from other filmmakers to star in their films with other stars, say sources.