Director Harish Shankar Extends His Support To This Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines since its launch. One cannot deny the fact that the show is garnering a lot of attention, thanks to the contestants and host of the show Nagarjuna. So far, there are twelve contestants are locked up in the house and giving tough competition to each other. It’s hard to predict who will be the winner of this season. The most controversial contestants of this season are Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal, Divi, Sohel and Mehboob.

They always managed to create buzz on the internet. Speaking about Divi, she is one of the strong contestants in the house. Director Harish Shankar comes out in support of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Divi and extends his support to her by portraying Divi as a genuine contestant in the house. Harisha Shankar said that “ Wishing You Loads, And Loads Of Luck for Bigg Boss. I know you are very energetic and you generate the vibe around you. Be what you are and behave yourself, I’m sure you are gonna make it. I’m wishing you again, all the very best for Bigg Boss Telugu". Divi fans are going gaga over Harish Shankar's support to her and their circulating video widely on social media.

We are sure now all Divi fans have a reason to celebrate and this is a huge achievement for the young contestant.

Meanwhile, According to sources, the Telugu version of Bigg Boss is at an all-time high comparing to other reality shows. Divi has been nominated for this eviction. It remains to be seen whether she will face eviction or not this weekend.